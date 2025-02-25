The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU offers Ukraine 'mutually beneficial' minerals deal, despite Trump saying US version close to signing

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 25, 2025 11:59 AM 2 min read
Stephane Sejourne, vice president of the European Commission, following a Bloomberg Television interview in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU has offered Ukraine its own deal on the country's natural resources, describing it as "mutually beneficial" and a "win-win partnership," AFP reported on Feb. 24.

The European Commissioner for industrial strategy, Stephane Sejourne, said he'd offered Kyiv an alternative to that proposed by the U.S. while on a visit to Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Negotiations on a deal to entrench U.S. interests in Ukraine's reserves are ongoing, with the latest draft presented by the White House reportedly demanding $500 billion of Ukraine's natural resources, including critical minerals, to recuperate American aid to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far refused to sign the deal because it does not contain any security guarantees for Ukraine and because the $500 billion sum vastly outnumbers the $100 billion provided under former President Joe Biden as a grant.

"Twenty-one of the 30 critical materials Europe needs can be provided by Ukraine in a win-win partnership," Sejourne said.

"The added value Europe offers is that we will never demand a deal that's not mutually beneficial."

U.S. President Donald Trump previously reiterated his push for a deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, arguing that it would help Kyiv's economy while ensuring that Washington "recoups the tens of billions of dollars and military equipment sent to Ukraine."

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump said he may soon meet President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign the agreement.

He added that he expects Zelensky to visit Washington "this week or next week."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
