Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Russia used Zircon hypersonic missile for first time, experts say

by Kateryna Denisova February 12, 2024 10:52 PM 2 min read
A residential building in Kyiv caught fire after the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones on Feb. 7, 2024. At least four civilians were killed, and more than 40 were wounded in Kyiv as a result of the attack. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with a 3M22 Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said on Feb. 12.

In a post on his Telegram channel accompanied by a video showing alleged missile wreckage from a Feb. 7 attack on Ukraine that killed at least five and injured over 50, Ruvin says that according to preliminary findings, Russia deployed a Zircon missile.

"This is evidenced by the markings on parts and fragments, the identification of components and parts, and the features of the relevant type of weapon," Ruvin wrote.

Ruvin said that several fragments were engraved with the inscription “3L22” and that the bolts on the steering mechanisms were marked with the number 26 — both features of the Zircon.

Other markings on the missile debris indicating the production of its components — 2023-2024 — showing that the missile was built recently.

Moscow earlier said the Zircon hypersonic missile entered the arsenal of the Russian army in early 2023, claiming that it has a range of 600–1,500 kilometers, can travel at nine times the speed of sound, and has a warhead weighing about 300-400 kilograms.

The researchers continue to examine the debris but say that “the weapon does not meet the tactical and technical characteristics claimed” by Russia.

‘My hatred only grows:’ Kyiv residents lament over their homes destroyed by Russian attack
On Feb. 7, Russia launched its latest large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other oblasts. At least five people were killed and dozens were wounded.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:02 PM

Russia announces sanctions against 18 UK citizens.

"We are forced to state that Russophobically charged British representatives do not shy away trying to discredit the constitutional system and socio-political processes in our country," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:28 PM

EU agrees on new measures to isolate frozen Russian funds.

The European Council said on Feb. 12 that central securities depositaries (CSDs) holding more than 1 million euros ($1.07 million) in assets from the Russian Central Bank must separate any profits generated from the primary accounts.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.