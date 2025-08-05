Become a member
Russia urges caution over 'nuclear rhetoric' after Trump moves US submarines

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov speaks to journalists after an annual meeting of the supervisory board of the Senezh Education Center on May 27, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Moscow urges caution in the use of "nuclear rhetoric," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 4, amid inflammatory language from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and pushback from U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric," he told Russian state media.

Days earlier, Medvedev said increased involvement from Washington to end Russia's war against Ukraine could bring the U.S. and Moscow closer to direct conflict.

Trump previously announced an Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine. If it fails to reach an agreement, Russia will face U.S. secondary sanctions. The measures could impose tariffs on Moscow's trading partners, including Brazil, China, and India.

In response to Medvedev's threats, Trump slammed the former Russian leader for his inflammatory remarks and said he ordered two U.S. nuclear-powered submarines to be repositioned to "appropriate regions."

Peskov noted that U.S. submarines "are always on alert," claiming that Russia is not interested in escalating tension between the two nations.

Russian leaders, including Medvedev, have repeatedly threatened nuclear escalation and spread Kremlin propaganda portraying Russia as the victim of Western aggression.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war," Medvedev said on July 28. "Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country."

In April, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu claimed Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if faced with "unfriendly actions."

Trump has toughened his rhetoric on Russia as the U.S. fails to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. He has described Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine as "disgusting" amid his new shortened deadline for a ceasefire.

Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

