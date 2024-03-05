Skip to content
News Feed, Crimea, Russia, Black Sea Fleet, Ship, Intelligence leak
Military intelligence: Russia's Sergey Kotov patrol vessel destroyed near Crimea

by Kateryna Denisova March 5, 2024 8:43 AM 2 min read
Russia's Sergey Kotov patrol ship. (X/open sources)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A patrol ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Sergey Kotov, was hit and destroyed in an overnight attack orchestrated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), the agency said on March 5.

Reports of the attack on the Russian vessel came after nighttime explosions on the occupied peninsula, amid which the Kerch Bridge was shut down. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 38 drones had been destroyed over Crimea.

Several Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier today that the Russian vessel was hit by Ukrainian naval drones.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, the ship suffered damage to its stern and on its left and right sides. Sergey Kotov was reportedly located near the Kerch Strait when it was attacked by domestically-produced Magura V5 naval drones.

"The cost of the sunken ship is about $65 million," the agency wrote.

According to the statement, the operation was carried out in cooperation with Ukraine's Navy and the Digital Transformation Ministry.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the reported attack.

Sergey Kotov has already reportedly been hit by naval drones along with another patrol ship, the Vasiliy Bykov, in September 2023. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the vessels allegedly managed to repel the attack.

The Sergey Kotov is one of a number of Russian ships reported by the HUR to have been hit. On Feb. 14, the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk in the Black Sea after being attacked by Magura V5 naval drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
