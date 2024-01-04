Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin signs decree on giving Russian citizenship to foreign fighters

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2024 1:52 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with Constitutional Court judges, Dec. 12,2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Illustrative purposes only). (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Foreign nationals who join the Russian Armed Forces will be able to apply for Russian citizenship, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 4.

Russia is increasingly looking to attract foreign recruits to fight in Ukraine while trying to suppress domestic anti-mobilization sentiments.

Putin claimed on Dec. 14 that there was no need for a second wave of mobilization in Russia, a claim he had similarly made before the first wave of mobilization was announced in September 2022.

The new decree stipulates that while the invasion of Ukraine is ongoing, foreigners who join the Russian army will be able to obtain Russian citizenship. Their relatives, including the children of foreign fighters, will also have the right to obtain Russian citizenship, according to the decree.  

The decree also enables foreign fighters who are dismissed from the army due to health reasons, age, the end of their contract, or due to the end of martial law to apply for citizenship.

The U.K.'s Defense Ministry reported in September that Russia was trying to recruit foreigners and migrant workers to avoid announcing another mobilization drive before the presidential elections, which are to be held on March 17.

The report said that advertisements have appeared online targeting men in Armenia and Kazakhstan, and that the Kremlin likely sees the six million Central Asian migrants currently in Russia as "potential recruits."

Russia is also looking to countries far beyond its borders, with both Nepal and Cuba uncovering smuggling rings aimed at recruiting people to fight for Russia in Ukraine in recent months.

Russia may begin full mobilization after the 2024 Russian presidential election, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov warned in November.

This gives Ukraine and its partners three to four months to prepare before Russia moves to a "total war footing," Danilov said.

Putin plays it safe by delaying new mobilization ahead of election in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 8 that he would participate in the upcoming presidential elections in March, seeking his 5th term in office. Putin, 71, has been in power since 1999 and it’s all but certain that he will secure a six-year term. Russia’s upcoming presidential
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.