Russia suffered over 55,000 casualties during Kursk Oblast operation, Syrskyi says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 5:41 PM 1 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi awards Ukrainian fighters of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss” in the Soledar direction on July 2, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yuriy Mate / Getty Images)
Since Ukraine launched its operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces have suffered over 55,000 casualties, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on March 27.

According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian forces remain engaged in defensive operations to prevent Russia from advancing deeper into Ukraine while also conducting counterattacks.

In the past seven and a half months, Russian losses have included 22,200 killed in action and 31,800 wounded. Ukrainian forces have also captured more than 940 Russian soldiers, he said.

Ukraine initially seized 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory before Moscow, reinforced by North Korean units, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month.

The Russian push coincided with a temporary pause in U.S. intelligence and military support for Ukraine, which resumed on March 11.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Ukrainian forces are "surrounded" in Kursk Oblast, where Russian troops have been advancing.

Ukraine has denied that its forces are encircled, though it has acknowledged a retreat from the town of Sudzha amid intensified Russian assaults.

Russia preparing for new spring offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Zelensky says
“We must look at the situation with our eyes wide open. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing a new offensive, particularly in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

