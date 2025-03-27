The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia preparing for new spring offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Zelensky says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 27, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky on a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Photo via President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is preparing for a new offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts this spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Le Figaro published on March 26.

"We must look at the situation with our eyes wide open. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing a new offensive, particularly in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts," Zelensky said.

"I can confirm that Putin is trying to get time and is preparing for a spring offensive. We see preparations for this upcoming operation," he added.

Zelensky added that Putin initially planned to launch this operation eight months ago but was forced to delay it due to the Ukrainian military's Kursk operation.

Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, both located in northeastern Ukraine and bordering Russia, have played a key role in Ukraine's defense since the start of the full-scale invasion. Moscow launched a two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast last May. By June 8, Zelensky declared that Russia had "failed" in its offensive.

In August 2024, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast, seizing 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

In early March, Russian troops, reinforced by North Korean units, launched a counteroffensive and recaptured significant ground, which Zelensky's administration had hoped to use as leverage in negotiations.

On March 15, Zelensky had already warned of Russian forces amassing along Ukraine's northeastern border.

"We understand this and will take countermeasures," he wrote on Telegram.

North Korea sent 3,000 more troops to Russia to offset Ukraine war losses, South Korea says
Pyongyang has also reportedly supplied Moscow with more short-range ballistic missiles, 170 mm self-propelled howitzers, and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

