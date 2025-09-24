KI logo
Russia strikes Ukrainian training ground with Iskander missiles, casualties reported

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Photo for illustrative purposes. Close-up texture pixel camouflage military uniform of the Armed Forces, chevron trident and flag of Ukraine. (Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian Ground Forces training ground on Sept. 24, including with two Iskander ballistic missiles, causing casualties among personnel, the military reported.

Despite security precautions, a direct hit against a shelter made it impossible to fully prevent casualties, according to the military.

"The relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The injured personnel are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

