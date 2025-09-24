Russia strikes Ukrainian training ground with Iskander missiles, casualties reported
Editor's note: This story is being updated.
Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian Ground Forces training ground on Sept. 24, including with two Iskander ballistic missiles, causing casualties among personnel, the military reported.
Despite security precautions, a direct hit against a shelter made it impossible to fully prevent casualties, according to the military.
"The relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The injured personnel are receiving all necessary medical assistance," the statement said.