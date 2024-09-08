Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1 person, injures 13

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attack on a residential area in the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Sept. 8, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strike killed a 76-year-old woman and injured at least 13 others as of 8 p.m., according to Syniehubov. Eight residential houses were damaged in the attack.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

Earlier this morning, Syniehubov reported that in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 73 and 81, were killed in the Russian attacks.

Russian strikes also injured five people, including a child, in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.