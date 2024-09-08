The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1 person, injures 13

by Daria Shulzhenko September 8, 2024 9:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 8. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian forces launched a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attack on a residential area in the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Sept. 8, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strike killed a 76-year-old woman and injured at least 13 others as of 8 p.m., according to Syniehubov. Eight residential houses were damaged in the attack.

Attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast intensified after Russia launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May. While the push has been halted by Ukrainian troops, Russian troops continue to hold a handful of settlements just across the border.

Earlier this morning, Syniehubov reported that in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 73 and 81, were killed in the Russian attacks.

Russian strikes also injured five people, including a child, in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
Reporter
Daria Shulzhenko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been a lifestyle reporter at the Kyiv Post until November 2021. She graduated from Kyiv International University with a bachelor’s in linguistics, specializing in translation from English and German languages. She has previously worked as a freelance writer and researcher.Read more
News Feed

2:56 PM  (Updated: )

Possible gas explosion kills 2 in Kyiv.

The explosion partially destroyed the company's two-story building. People inside the building at the time of the explosion were trapped under the rubble.
