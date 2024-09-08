Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 11, injure 32 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes killed 11 and injured 32 people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 8.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 Shahed-type drones out of the 23 and one Kh-59 guided missile that were launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 8, according to the Air Force. Two Russian drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, the statement read.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast, as well as from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russian forces also struck Ukraine with four Kh-59 missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian forces used mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were activated in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people in the town of Kostiantynivka, one person in the village of Petrivka and another one in the village of Shcherbynivka. At least 11 people were injured in the oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Hlukhiv community with first-person-view (FPV) drones, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems, injuring a man, local military administration reported.

Russia also struck the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs, killing two and injuring four people, including two children,

In the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 73 and 81, were killed in the Russian attacks. Russian strikes also injured five people, including a child, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 19 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. One person was killed, and other nine were injured due to the Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Myrove and the Marhanets communities of the Nikopol districts with artillery, killing a 76-year-old woman and injuring two women, aged 60 and 62, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.