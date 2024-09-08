The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 11, injure 32 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova September 8, 2024 10:47 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Sept. 8, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes killed 11 and injured 32 people over the past day, local authorities reported on Sept. 8.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 15 Shahed-type drones out of the 23 and one Kh-59 guided missile that were launched by Russia overnight on Sept. 8, according to the Air Force. Two Russian drones were "lost" on Ukrainian territory, likely as a result of electronic warfare means, the statement read.

Russia reportedly launched the drones from Kursk Oblast, as well as from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea. Russian forces also struck Ukraine with four Kh-59 missiles from Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian forces used mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare units to repel the air attack. Air defense systems were activated in Odesa, Kharkiv, and Dnipro oblasts.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people in the town of Kostiantynivka, one person in the village of Petrivka and another one in the village of Shcherbynivka. At least 11 people were injured in the oblast, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Hlukhiv community with first-person-view (FPV) drones, guided aerial bombs, and multiple launch rocket systems, injuring a man, local military administration reported.

Russia also struck the Sumy community with guided aerial bombs, killing two and injuring four people, including two children,

In the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, two women, aged 73 and 81, were killed in the Russian attacks. Russian strikes also injured five people, including a child, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked 19 settlements over the past day, including its regional center, the city of Kherson. One person was killed, and other nine were injured due to the Russian strikes, the local military administration reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia attacked the Myrove and the Marhanets communities of the Nikopol districts with artillery, killing a 76-year-old woman and injuring two women, aged 60 and 62, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

What the fall of Pokrovsk would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
As Russian troops approach Pokrovsk, fear mounts over a possible loss of what had long been a key logistic hub tucked away in safety in Donetsk Oblast. The war has arrived in Pokrovsk, once home to 60,000 people, with the Russians estimated to be about eight kilometers away. Thousands
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.