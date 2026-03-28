Russia strikes maternity hospital, educational institutions in Odesa, injures 10

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Odesa overnight on March 28, injuring at least 10 people, including a child, in strikes on civilian infrastructure, officials reported.

Odesa Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said that a drone had struck the roof of a maternity hospital, as well as three "educational institutions," in the Prymorskyi district of the city.

An apartment building was also struck causing "partial destruction" between the fourth and fifth floors, officials said.

Of the 10 injured victims, at least two are listed as being in serious condition, Lysak said, without providing details as to where the casualties occurred.

No casualties were reported at the maternity hospital as staff and patients evacuated to an underground shelter amid the attack.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear as emergency crews are working on-scene.

Located in southern Ukraine off the Black Sea, the port city of Odesa has served as a regular target of Russian attacks given its proximity to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Throughout the full-scale war, Russia has multiple times targeted maternity hospitals, alongside attacks on other civilian infrastructure. Educational institutions have also served as a regular target of attack, with strikes on schools and universities especially prevalent around the front line region.



