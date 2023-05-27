Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia wants Ukraine to give up occupied territories, NATO and EU membership to start peace talks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2023 1:09 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mikhail Galuzin, Russian deputy foreign minister, said in an interview with the Russian state-controlled TASS news agency that to achieve "comprehensive, just and durable peace," Ukraine should not join NATO and the EU.

Galuzin also said Ukraine must recognize the "new territorial realities," meaning it should give up Russian-occupied territories.

Following Galuzin’s claim, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram that Ukraine would not hold any peace talks with Russia as long as Russian troops are on Ukrainian territory.

Despite frequent calls from public figures and world leaders for Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a ceasefire, Ukraine’s leadership has made it clear that such negotiations must start after the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

In November, Zelensky outlined his main terms.

“Restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by the war, punishment of every war criminal and guarantees that this will not happen again,” he said.

Zelensky has also said that Ukraine is open to negotiations with Russia, but only with a president other than Vladimir Putin.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
