Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Russia restores runway at occupied Donetsk Airport for kamikaze drone launches, ISW says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia restores runway at occupied Donetsk Airport for kamikaze drone launches, ISW says
Satellite image published by the OSINT group Cyberboroshno on Aug. 2, 2025, showing changes at Donetsk Airport. (The OSINT group Cyberboroshno / Telegram)

Russia is repairing the runway at Donetsk airport, occupied since 2015, to expand its use of attack drones launched from Russian-held territories, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Aug. 3, citing the OSINT group Cyberboroshno.

Russia routinely uses occupied Ukrainian territory as a staging ground for attacks on areas under Ukrainian control.

Satellite imagery captured in July 2025 shows visible changes at the airport, the ISW said.

According to the OSINT group Cyberboroshno, Russia is constructing infrastructure at the site to support the deployment of Shahed-type drones, including models with jet engines, as well as Gerbera drones, which are primarily used as decoys during airstrikes.

Near the destroyed terminal, closed storage facilities are reportedly being built for the drones, along with manual control stations, unloading zones for combat payloads, false positions, air observation posts, and a reconstructed runway, the Cyberboroshno's report read.

Russian authorities have also partially removed fortifications from the runway and begun construction on adjacent parking areas, possibly in preparation for installing fuel storage tanks, the ISW said.

OSINT analysts suggested that drone launches are currently being planned from within Donetsk Oblast.

Donetsk Airport ceased operations in May 2014 following the beginning of the Russian occupation of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukrainian forces defended the airport for 242 days before withdrawing completely on Jan. 23, 2015, after Russian troops destroyed the control tower and one of the terminals. According to Ukraine's  Ministry of Defense, 97 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during the battles for control of Donetsk Airport.

Since the start of the occupation, the airport has remained closed to civilian air traffic.

5 Russian fighter jets hit by Ukraine’s SBU in drone operation in occupied Crimea, one destroyed
Drones operated by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) targeted an airfield in the city of Saky.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
RussiaWarDonetsk Oblastoccupied Ukrainian territoriesRussian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 6
Show More

Editors' Picks