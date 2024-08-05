Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Russia, Russian spy, Espionage, military training, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

UK soldiers warned Russia could be spying on training of Ukrainian troops

by Martin Fornusek August 5, 2024 10:52 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise at a military training camp in Yorkshire during a visit by defense ministers from the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations to see soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the U.K.-led basic training program on Feb. 16, 2023. (Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

British soldiers have been warned Russia may be using spies and drones to obtain information about Ukrainian service members trained in the U.K., The Times reported on Aug. 5, citing a military handbook circulated among the troops.

This mirrors similar warnings elsewhere in Europe of Moscow spying on Western efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the British military handbook, Russian intelligence has shown particular interest in Operation Interflex, the U.K.-led program providing training to some 34,000 Ukrainian recruits.

The methods of espionage have reportedly included flying drones over military bases and Russian operatives approaching British trainers in person or online.

"Vulnerable locations include training areas, Aerial Port of Debarkation, Seaport Port of Debarkation and key accommodation and logistical sites," the handbook read.

Undisclosed defense sources told The Times that there is "little evidence" Russia has actually used drones to spy on British military facilities. The handbook is more likely aimed at warning U.K. personnel of possible risks, given recent instances of suspected spy drones watching the training of Ukrainian conscripts in Germany.

Back in January, German authorities admitted that unidentified drones sighted over military training grounds are a recurring problem, and none of them have been successfully intercepted so far.

A coalition of 34 countries helps to train Ukrainian troops abroad as one way to support Kyiv against Russian aggression. British-led multinational Operation Interflex is one of the leading projects, mainly designed to provide basic military training to new recruits at various training facilities.

Separately, the EU's EUMAM mission aims to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of the summer.

Poland and Ukraine to form a military unit from Ukrainians in Europe. Will it be effective?
Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed to form and jointly train a new army brigade on Polish soil, betting the initiative could help recruit some of the scores of Ukrainian men living in Poland and other EU countries. The so-called Ukrainian Legion, a fresh initiative to boost Ukraine’s military manpower
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.