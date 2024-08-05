UK soldiers warned Russia could be spying on training of Ukrainian troops

This audio is created with AI assistance

British soldiers have been warned Russia may be using spies and drones to obtain information about Ukrainian service members trained in the U.K., The Times reported on Aug. 5, citing a military handbook circulated among the troops.

This mirrors similar warnings elsewhere in Europe of Moscow spying on Western efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the British military handbook, Russian intelligence has shown particular interest in Operation Interflex, the U.K.-led program providing training to some 34,000 Ukrainian recruits.

The methods of espionage have reportedly included flying drones over military bases and Russian operatives approaching British trainers in person or online.

"Vulnerable locations include training areas, Aerial Port of Debarkation, Seaport Port of Debarkation and key accommodation and logistical sites," the handbook read.

Undisclosed defense sources told The Times that there is "little evidence" Russia has actually used drones to spy on British military facilities. The handbook is more likely aimed at warning U.K. personnel of possible risks, given recent instances of suspected spy drones watching the training of Ukrainian conscripts in Germany.

Back in January, German authorities admitted that unidentified drones sighted over military training grounds are a recurring problem, and none of them have been successfully intercepted so far.

A coalition of 34 countries helps to train Ukrainian troops abroad as one way to support Kyiv against Russian aggression. British-led multinational Operation Interflex is one of the leading projects, mainly designed to provide basic military training to new recruits at various training facilities.

Separately, the EU's EUMAM mission aims to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of the summer.