KI logo
Politics

Russia publicly pitches $14 trillion economic deal to Trump tied to lifting US sanctions

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia publicly pitches $14 trillion economic deal to Trump tied to lifting US sanctions
Russia’s top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev (L) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff (R) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokovyev / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

If Washington lifts sanctions on Russia, the United States could gain access to joint projects with Moscow worth more than $14 trillion, Kremlin economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said on Feb. 18.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny of a reported U.S.-Russia economic proposal tied to negotiations over ending the war in Ukraine, raising concerns in Kyiv about potential trade-offs.

"The U.S. will eventually lift sanctions because sanctions on Russia cost U.S. businesses $300+ billion," Dmitriev said. "The portfolio of potential U.S.-Russia projects is over $14 trillion."

Dmitriev's comments responded to a reporting by the Economist, which said Moscow had floated projects worth roughly $12 trillion to Washington in exchange for lifting restrictions.

Become a member – go ad‑free

According to the publication, proposals discussed during negotiations include granting individuals close to U.S. President Donald Trump stakes in Russian energy projects.

The proposal has drawn concern in Washington.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said there was "a lot of chatter" that Russia may have floated private business deals to U.S. officials, including envoy Steve Witkoff or members of Trump's family.

"If that proves to be true, obviously that is horrifying misconduct on their part," Whitehouse told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 18, adding that such claims would warrant investigation.

Become a member – go ad‑free

President Volodymyr Zelensky first revealed the existence of what Kyiv calls the "Dmitriev package" on Feb. 6. The White House twice declined to confirm the proposal to the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has signaled the proposal exists. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not deny it on Feb. 13, describing potential cooperation as a "natural extension" of shared economic interests.

That Bloomberg reporting offered a detailed look at what Russia may be seeking.

The outlet reported on Feb. 12 that Russia seeks to secure a wide-ranging economic partnership with the U.S. as part of an arrangement tied to Ukraine.

Citing an internal Russian memo prepared earlier this year, the outlet said Moscow wants relief from restrictions that have cut it off from the dollar payment system.

A return to dollar transactions would mark a reversal of Russia's recent "de-dollarization" policy, pursued in response to Western sanctions imposed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

read also

US reportedly presses allies to block Ukraine from full participation at NATO summit
The reported move would limit Kyiv’s role at a key gathering of NATO leaders.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
RussiaKirill DmitrievDonald TrumpUnited StatesTrump & RussiaUS sanctionsSanctions against Russia
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, February 19
Wednesday, February 18
Show More

Editors' Picks