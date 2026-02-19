US reportedly presses allies to block Ukraine from full participation at NATO summit

The United States is pressing allies not to invite Ukraine to formal meetings at the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7–8, Politico reported on Feb. 19, citing four Alliance diplomats.

The reported move would limit Kyiv's role at a key gathering of NATO leaders.

According to the diplomats, the U.S. also opposes the invitation of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea. The five countries may instead take part in lower-level side events.

A NATO spokesperson did not deny the reporting in comments to the Kyiv Independent.

"We will communicate on participation of partners at the Summit in due course," the spokesperson said.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

NATO also reportedly plans to scrap its traditional public forum — a parallel platform that typically brings together leaders, defense experts, and officials for panel discussions.

Diplomats cited by Politico said indirect pressure from the U.S. likely played a role in the decision.

One diplomat described the move to the outlet as "very harmful," warning it could weaken efforts to build public support for NATO's activities and increased defense spending.

The summit in Ankara will mark the second time Turkey hosts NATO leaders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has attended every NATO summit since the start of Russia's all-out war, joining in person in 2023 in Vilnius, 2024 in Washington, and 2025 in The Hague, and virtually in 2022.

In 2025, Zelensky was not invited to the main leaders' session. During his visit to The Hague, he held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials.