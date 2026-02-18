US Senators hear 'chatter' of Witkoff-Russia business deals amid Ukraine peace talks

U.S. senators visiting Odesa on Feb. 18 struck a cautious tone when asked whether Special Envoy Steve Witkoff should remain at the center of negotiations with Russia.

The remarks place Congress in a delicate position: aware of mounting controversy around the Trump envoy, yet reluctant to directly challenge the president's authority over diplomacy as U.S.-mediated talks with Moscow and Kyiv continue.

"I don't think there's an inclination on the part of Congress now to remove him from the peace process. That's the president's prerogative," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in response to a question from the Kyiv Independent.

Shaheen added that, based on what she had been told, the latest rounds of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. showed incremental progress at lower levels.

"Hopefully they will continue to bear some fruit," she said.

Witkoff remains one of Trump's most trusted envoys and has long operated at the center of negotiations worldwide. Yet his role in Ukraine talks has repeatedly drawn scrutiny.

For example, Witkoff worked closely with Russian top economic negotiator Kirill Dmitriev on a November 2025 U.S.-Russia 28-point peace proposal. Ukrainian officials said the draft mirrored Moscow's maximalist demands.

Although it was later revised, the perception that Washington had leaned too far toward Russian conditions lingered in Kyiv.

The political temperature rose further after Russia appeared to confirm on Feb. 13 the existence of a sweeping U.S.-Russia economic proposal known as the "Dmitriev package."

Witkoff and Dmitriev are widely viewed as key figures behind those talks.

Although no evidence has surfaced of personal financial gain, speculation has circulated in political circles that such proposals could create conflicts of interest or open avenues for private business incentives.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse acknowledged what he described as "a lot of chatter" that Russia may have floated private business deals to Witkoff, Kushner, or members of the Trump family to influence their stance on Ukraine.

"If that proves to be true, obviously that is horrifying misconduct on their part," Whitehouse said, stressing that the matter would warrant serious investigation.

Whitehouse also emphasized that Congress would play a role in reviewing any final peace agreement, signaling that lawmakers supportive of Ukraine's sovereignty would closely examine the terms of a potential settlement.

Other senators shifted focus from personnel to Russia's intentions, with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal arguing that the core obstacle remains unchanged.

"I just want to come back to the fundamental dynamic here. Vladimir Putin has no interest in peace right now," he said. "America needs to bolster the strength of Ukraine."

Blumenthal added that he was "absolutely shocked" by what he described as the scale of Russia's targeting of American business operations in the country.

He praised U.S. companies that continue operating despite the pressure and suggested lawmakers would work with them to reinforce congressional backing for Ukraine.

For now, Witkoff remains at the negotiating table, including during the latest round of talks on Feb. 18. Congress has not moved to sideline him — but neither have lawmakers offered unqualified confidence.