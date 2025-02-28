Russia proposes resuming direct flights with US during talks in Turkey, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has suggested resuming direct air travel with the United States during diplomatic talks in Istanbul, Reuters reported, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended in 2022 due to Western sanctions over Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has not disclosed the U.S. response to the proposal, but Reuters noted that the shares of Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, rose 3.8% following the news.

The Istanbul meeting between top U.S. and Russian officials lasted six hours and followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 12, as well as a high-level meeting in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18.

Both countries claim they are seeking to end the Russian-Ukrainian war and explore major business opportunities, but they are first focusing on reestablishing basic diplomatic ties, Reuters wrote.

"The need for practical results aimed at creating conditions for improving bilateral relations in the interests of the peoples of our countries was particularly emphasized," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

According to the ministry, both sides agreed on steps to ensure the uninterrupted funding of embassies and allow diplomats to work normally after years of expulsions and retaliatory disputes. Russia also raised the issue of reclaiming six embassy properties in the United States that were confiscated between 2016 and 2018.

The U.S. State Department’s statement on Feb. 27 did not mention any discussion of air travel.

Washington said the two sides had identified specific initial steps to "stabilize" the operations of diplomatic missions, including discussions on embassy staffing, visas, and diplomatic banking services with Russia.