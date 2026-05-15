Russia plans to strike President's Office building and state residence, Zelensky says

Russia plans to strike the President's Office in Kyiv and the president's state residence in Koncha Zaspa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 after receiving a briefing from Ukraine's military and intelligence services.

Citing documents obtained by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), Zelensky said Moscow would target around two dozen "decision-making centers" in total, including government buildings and military command posts.

One document included the coordinates of the facilities, as well as three underground shelters in the center of Kyiv.



"Of course, we have taken this information into account," Zelensky stated.

"Russia must end its war and negotiate a dignified peace, rather than searching for new ways to intimidate Ukraine."

Today, I held a meeting with the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine. Three key areas were discussed.



First, we are defining targets for our next long-range… pic.twitter.com/KDMFICtQ7o — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2026

The previous day, overnight on May 14, a Russian missile attack destroyed part of an apartment building in Kyiv, killing 24 people, including three children.

Ukraine and Russia have observed narrowly defined ceasefires for temporary periods, such as the maritime and energy truce brokered by the U.S. in March 2025.

That agreement saw minimal success, with Ukraine alleging repeated violations by Russian forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 announced a temporary truce between Kyiv and Moscow from May 9-11, after two ceasefires declared by each side failed to take hold. His declaration came as a surprise, especially as Washington had stepped back from peace negotiations amid the war in Iran.

The talks have failed to produce a major breakthrough, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted recently that Washington's efforts "have stagnated."