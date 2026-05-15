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Russia plans to strike President's Office building and state residence, Zelensky says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russia plans to strike President's Office building and state residence, Zelensky says
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to journalists and answers questions in Ukraine's Presidential Office after returning from the US, where he met with U.S. President Donald Trump and spoke at the United Nations General Assembly, on September 27, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)

Russia plans to strike the President's Office in Kyiv and the president's state residence in Koncha Zaspa, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 after receiving a briefing from Ukraine's military and intelligence services.

Citing documents obtained by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), Zelensky said Moscow would target around two dozen "decision-making centers" in total, including government buildings and military command posts.

One document included the coordinates of the facilities, as well as three underground shelters in the center of Kyiv.

"Of course, we have taken this information into account," Zelensky stated.

"Russia must end its war and negotiate a dignified peace, rather than searching for new ways to intimidate Ukraine."

The previous day, overnight on May 14, a Russian missile attack destroyed part of an apartment building in Kyiv, killing 24 people, including three children.

Ukraine and Russia have observed narrowly defined ceasefires for temporary periods, such as the maritime and energy truce brokered by the U.S. in March 2025.

That agreement saw minimal success, with Ukraine alleging repeated violations by Russian forces.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 announced a temporary truce between Kyiv and Moscow from May 9-11, after two ceasefires declared by each side failed to take hold. His declaration came as a surprise, especially as Washington had stepped back from peace negotiations amid the war in Iran.

The talks have failed to produce a major breakthrough, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted recently that Washington's efforts "have stagnated."

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Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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