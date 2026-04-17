Russia plans to carry out 7 large-scale strikes against Ukraine per month, Sybiha says

Russian forces are planning to carry out seven large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukraine per month, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on April 18 at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to Interfax Ukraine.

Russia significantly increased its use of missiles in large-scale attacks in early 2026, particularly ballistic missiles that can be intercepted only by the most advanced air defense systems, a capability Ukraine has in limited supply.

Russia could escalate its attacks to this level "in the very near future," Sybiha said, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

"In our reality, a mass attack means at least 400 drones combined with at least 20 missiles. And according to intelligence reports, they are preparing to attack us seven times a month," Sybiha said.

Seven large-scale attacks per month would amount to roughly one every four days. Russian forces are currently carrying out about 4–5 such strikes per month, not including the intense and highly destructive winter campaign.

Kyiv has long stressed in its appeals to partners the need for additional air defense systems and interceptors.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 14 that the shortage of missiles for U.S.-produced Patriot systems "could not be any worse," underscoring the difficult situation in defending against Russian air attacks.

Zelensky instructed Ukraine's Air Force commander on April 16 to reach out to partners that had pledged missiles for the Patriot system and other air defense platforms, as shortages of interceptors continue to worsen.