Russia's parliament passed a bill in the first reading on Sept. 24 that would introduce year-round conscription, replacing spring and fall draft cycles, pro-government outlet Kommersant reported.

While conscripts are officially barred from being deployed abroad, reports indicate that many are pressured into signing contracts with Russia's Defense Ministry and sent to fight in Ukraine.

The bill would overhaul the existing system by allowing enlistment offices to conduct medical exams, psychological screenings, and draft board sessions throughout the year.

Under the proposed system, draft notices would be issued year-round.

The reform is meant to ease pressure on military commissariats, according to Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the parliament's Defense Committee and the bill's author.

Russia drafts young men twice a year for one year of compulsory service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization in 2022, the first since World War II, triggered protests across Russia and a mass exodus of more than 261,000 men.

Although the Kremlin declared mobilization "completed," it has never been officially ended by a decree.

Since then, Moscow has sought to avoid another large-scale mobilization by ramping up contract recruitment, offering financial incentives to volunteers.