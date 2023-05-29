Russia lost over 10,000 units of military equipment since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has lost at least 10,469 units of military equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to the Oryx analytical project.

Majority of the reported losses came from 6,898 destroyed equipment units, while 352 were damaged. Russian forces abandoned 399 equipment units. The rest, 2,820 units, were captured according to the report.

The damaged equipment includes 2,002 tanks. According to the report, 1,239 Russian tanks have been destroyed and 544 were captured.

Oryx estimated that Ukraine's losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion include 3,451 units of military equipment.

Oryx analytical project only reports the equipment losses supported by photo or video evidence. The report writes that “the amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here.”