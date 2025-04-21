Russia launches mass drone attack on Odesa amid Kyiv's call for civilian infrastructure ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass drone strike against the Ukrainian port city of Odesa late at night on April 21, injuring at least three people, local authorities said.

The attack targeted a residential building in a densely populated neighborhood, Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov reported. Fires broke out upon impact and several apartments were damaged.

Three people were injured and are receiving medical treatment, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The attack on Odesa comes as Ukraine awaits a response to its proposed ban on long-range strikes against civilian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 21 that the ban was still on the table and Kyiv expects a "clear answer" from Moscow.

Zelensky first proposed the partial ceasefire on April 20, in the final hours of Russia's brief "Easter truce." While Ukraine documented over 3,000 Russian violations of the temporary ceasefire, Zelensky said that air raid alarms were quiet throughout the country on Easter.

The president then proposed a ceasefire on "any strikes with long-range drones and missiles on civilian infrastructure for a period of at least 30 days with the possibility of extension."

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on April 21 that he was open to discussing the proposal and had "a positive attitude towards any peace initiatives," but stopped short of implementing the ban.

The mass drone attack against civilians in Odesa marks the only "clear answer" from Russia thus far.