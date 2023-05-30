Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia launches 3rd mass aerial assault against Kyiv over past 24 hours, killing at least 1, injuring 3

by Anastasiya Gordiychuk May 30, 2023 6:05 AM 2 min read
The sun rises behind the houses of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said at around 5 a.m. local time.

The administration said that the attack was launched from different directions and in several waves using Shahed drones.

According to preliminary information, Kyiv’s air defenses intercepted over 20 drones launched by Russia at the capital.

Debris from a drone fell and caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, killing at least one person and injuring three others, the administration said. The top two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the administration added. All emergency services are working on the site.

Debris that fell over Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District caused a fire in a house and damaged cars.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, three cars caught fire in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi District.

Debris also fell on the forested area in the city’s Dniprovskyi District, an enterprise in Sviatoshynskyi District, and a non-residential building in Podilskyi District, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. No casualties have been reported at this time in these districts.

Air raid alerts were active in the city for around three hours.

Shortage of air defense missiles endangers Ukraine’s ability to fight off Russian attacks
Over last winter, Ukraine successfully withstood Russia’s months-long campaign targeting energy infrastructure with barrages of missiles and drones. But that achievement came with a cost. Having shot down hundreds of Russian rockets and kamikaze drones since October, Ukraine’s Air Force is now fac…
The Kyiv IndependentStanislav Storozhenko
Author: Anastasiya Gordiychuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
