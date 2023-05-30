Russia launches 3rd mass aerial assault against Kyiv over past 24 hours, killing at least 1, injuring 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched yet another drone attack against Kyiv overnight on May 30, targeting Ukraine for the 17th time this month, the Kyiv City Military Administration said at around 5 a.m. local time.

The administration said that the attack was launched from different directions and in several waves using Shahed drones.

According to preliminary information, Kyiv’s air defenses intercepted over 20 drones launched by Russia at the capital.

Debris from a drone fell and caused a fire in a high-rise residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District, killing at least one person and injuring three others, the administration said. The top two floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the administration added. All emergency services are working on the site.

Debris that fell over Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District caused a fire in a house and damaged cars.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, three cars caught fire in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi District.

Debris also fell on the forested area in the city’s Dniprovskyi District, an enterprise in Sviatoshynskyi District, and a non-residential building in Podilskyi District, the Kyiv City Military Administration said. No casualties have been reported at this time in these districts.

Air raid alerts were active in the city for around three hours.