Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2023 8:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed three civilians and wounded four over the past day, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 21 on Telegram.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, and one person was killed in Zhelanne, the governor said.

According to Kyrylenko, it is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of both Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russia has occupied parts of the two oblasts since 2014. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, larger swaths of the Donbas have fallen to Russia, which now occupies more than 90% of Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Ramstein ends disappointingly for Kyiv as Ukrainian troops hold out Russia’s assault near Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.