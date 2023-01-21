Russian attacks kill 3, injure 4 in Donetsk Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed three civilians and wounded four over the past day, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 21 on Telegram.

Two people were killed in Bakhmut, and one person was killed in Zhelanne, the governor said.

According to Kyrylenko, it is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of fierce battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entirety of Ukraine's Donbas region, comprised of both Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Russia has occupied parts of the two oblasts since 2014. Following Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, larger swaths of the Donbas have fallen to Russia, which now occupies more than 90% of Luhansk Oblast.