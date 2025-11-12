0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Russia

Russia, Kazakhstan sign strategic partnership declaration

by Martin Fornusek
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attend a state dinner hosted by the Russian leader to honour his Kazakh counterpart following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Nov. 12, 2025. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a declaration on a "comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance," Russian state media reported on Nov. 12.

Tokayev said the document, signed during his visit to Moscow, would "open a new era in bilateral relations" between Russia and Kazakhstan. The declaration focused on cooperation across the security, energy, and trade sectors.

The Kremlin previously said that the talks between the two leaders would deal with energy issues and the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met with Tokayev in Washington last week, imposed sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil to push Moscow toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country bordering Russia, has maintained neutrality in the war, fostering its traditional partnership with Moscow while also seeking a closer engagement with the West and China.

During the meeting, Putin referred to Moscow and Astana as "closest partners, friends, and reliable allies" and accepted Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan next year.

Tokayev also said the two countries are close to an agreement on Rosatom building Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant.

According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian nations could play a mediating role between Washington and Moscow in the peace efforts in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow would be interested in learning about Kazakhstan's contacts with Washington.

KazakhstanCentral AsiaPolitics
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

