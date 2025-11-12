Russia, Kazakhstan sign strategic partnership declaration

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a declaration on a "comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance," Russian state media reported on Nov. 12.

Tokayev said the document, signed during his visit to Moscow, would "open a new era in bilateral relations" between Russia and Kazakhstan. The declaration focused on cooperation across the security, energy, and trade sectors.

The Kremlin previously said that the talks between the two leaders would deal with energy issues and the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who met with Tokayev in Washington last week, imposed sanctions against Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil to push Moscow toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan, a Central Asian country bordering Russia, has maintained neutrality in the war, fostering its traditional partnership with Moscow while also seeking a closer engagement with the West and China.

During the meeting, Putin referred to Moscow and Astana as "closest partners, friends, and reliable allies" and accepted Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan next year.

Tokayev also said the two countries are close to an agreement on Rosatom building Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant.

According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian nations could play a mediating role between Washington and Moscow in the peace efforts in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow would be interested in learning about Kazakhstan's contacts with Washington.