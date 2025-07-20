Become a member
News Feed

'Russia is weaponizing deportation' — Ukraine evacuates 43 deportees from Russia-Georgia border

1 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
'Russia is weaponizing deportation' — Ukraine evacuates 43 deportees from Russia-Georgia border
Ukrainian deportees await evacuation as they are held in a 17-bed basement deportation facility along the Russia-Georgia border. (Tbilisi_life/Telegram)

Ukraine evacuated 43 citizens being held along the Russia-Georgia border on July 19 that had been recently deported from Russia, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.

Instead of being brought to the Ukrainian border, 56 Ukrainian deportees were taken to a basement facility in Georgia where they were being held in a transit zone, aid group Volunteers Tbilisi reported.

"Russia is weaponizing the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through Georgia," Sybiha wrote on X. "We propose that Russia transport them directly to the Ukrainian border instead."

Of the reported 56 deportees, most of whom are primarily convicts and lack proper documentation, 43 were evacuated by Ukraine through Moldova. Some of the deportees had been held in the 17-bed facility since late June.

"We are actively working with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to get the rest of our people transited to Ukraine," Sybiha added. "However, there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees even further."

Rights groups claims that upwards of 800 Ukrainian citizens may be deported in the coming weeks, Deutsche Welle reported.

Maria Belkina, the head of Volunteers Tbilisi, told AFP that the deportees were stranded "without basic necessities — food, water, sanitation," adding that "some deportees had medical conditions, including suspected tuberculosis and HIV."

Among the evacuated deportees is Andriy Kolomiyets, who has been recognized as a political prisoner having served a 10-year sentence in a penal colony in occupied Crimea. Having been accused in the attempted murder of two Russian authorities, the charges have been widely recognized as politically motivated for Kolomiyets' involvement with the pro-Western Euromaidan protests.

Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

