Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Oil, Russian attacks, Ukraine, War, Fuel
Edit post

Russia reportedly hit 2 Ukrainian oil depots overnight

by Kateryna Denisova June 7, 2024 9:23 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. An oil drilling rig stands at an oil and gas field processing and drilling site operated by Ukrnafta in Boryslav, Lviv Oblast in Ukraine, on July 4, 2019.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops hit two oil depots during a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on June 7, said Serhii Kuyun, head of A95, a Kyiv-based consulting group.

Ukrainian forces reportedly downed 48 of the 53 Shahed-type drones and all five Kh-101 cruise missiles at night, causing a fire at one of the industrial facilities in Kyiv Oblast. No casualties were reported.

"Minus two oil depots. Millions of dollars in the air," Kuyun wrote on Facebook, without disclosing where the impacted facilities were located.

Ukrainian officials did not comment on this statement.

Russia has already attacked 10 oil storage facilities in 2024, according to Kuyun. He said that such attacks would not affect the availability of fuel in Ukraine.

Russia intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the spring as part of a renewed assault against the country's energy grid, with several power plants being destroyed or disabled.

Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns in mid-May, but they have dramatically increased in recent days, and one of the latest Russian mass-missile attack on May 31 caused further damage across the country.

Kyiv struggles with rolling blackouts as officials warn of bleak months ahead
Kyiv is once again adjusting to life without electricity as the capital faces what could be its worst energy crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, Chief Executive Officer at the private energy company…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.