Air Force: Ukraine downs 48 drones, 5 cruise missiles overnight

by Kateryna Hodunova June 7, 2024 9:11 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers with a Mobile Air Defense Fire Team track down Russian drones while on duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 31, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces downed 48 Shahed-type drones and five cruise missiles overnight on June 7, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Air raid alarms sounded in several Ukrainian oblasts at around 2:40 a.m. local time.

The drones were reportedly launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, the Russian town of Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai, the Russian town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Azov Sea, and Kursk Oblast.

Russia also used Tu-95MS bomber planes to launch Kh-101 cruise missiles from Saratov Oblast, targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

Ukraine intercepted five missiles and 48 out of the 53 drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups were involved in the operations.

The Russian attacks caused a fire at one of the industrial facilities in Kyiv Oblast, according to local governor Ruslan Kravchenko. The fire was still being eliminated as of 8:30 a.m. local time.

Explosions were also reported overnight in Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts.

No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.

Kyiv struggles with rolling blackouts as officials warn of bleak months ahead
Kyiv is once again adjusting to life without electricity as the capital faces what could be its worst energy crisis since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. “We are catastrophically short of electricity for our needs,” Serhii Kovalenko, Chief Executive Officer at the private energy company…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:00 AM

Russia attacks 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked five border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
