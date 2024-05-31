Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, no casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

During the night of May 31, Kyiv was targeted by a Russian missile attack.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that according to preliminary data, Russian forces likely used cruise missiles.

All missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.

Debris from the missiles caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district, with emergency services responding promptly.

Currently, there are no reported casualties.

A Kyiv Independent reporter in the city center was woken around 3:20 a.m. local time by an air raid alert, with reports on local Telegram channels reporting a single Shahed drone in the area.

The all clear was given 15 minutes later but a second alert sounded at 4:50 a.m. followed shortly after by an explosion in the distance.

The Kyiv City Military Administration provided an overview of the consequences of the attack around 7:40 a.m.

According to the report, the missile attack resulted in a fire that covered an area of 120 square meters and damaged a car wash, six cars, a warehouse, and a building of a car repair shop.

Missile and drone attacks have increased in frequency and intensity in recent months throughout Ukraine.

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, recently urged EU member nations to supply Ukraine with additional anti-missile systems, sounding the alarm on escalating Russian strikes.