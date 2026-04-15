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Russia hacks over over 170 accounts of Ukrainian prosecutors, investigators, Reuters reports

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by Oleg Sukhov
Russia hacks over over 170 accounts of Ukrainian prosecutors, investigators, Reuters reports
A woman leaves the office of the Ukrainian General Prosecutor on Oct. 2, 2019, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Russian-linked group hacked more than 170 email accounts belonging to prosecutors and investigators across Ukraine during the last several ​months, Reuters reported on April 15.

The news agency cited data provided by Ctrl-Alt-Intel, a group of British and U.S. cyber threat researchers.

The hackers compromised at least 284 inboxes between September 2024 and March 2026, Ctrl-Alt-Intel said.

Most of the victims were in Ukraine but the hackers also targeted neighboring NATO countries and the Balkans, according to Ctrl-Alt-Intel.

Ctrl-Alt-Intel said the operation was launched by “Fancy Bear,” a Russian military hacking squad.

The hackers likely targeted Ukrainian law enforcement either to get information on Russian spies under investigation or compromising materials on Ukrainian top officials, Keir Giles, an associate fellow at Chatham House, told Reuters.

Specifically, the hackers broke into accounts managed by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense, a body established to fight corruption and find spies in the Ukrainian military, according to the data.

They also targeted Ukraine’s Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), which runs assets confiscated from criminals, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), and the Kyiv-based Prosecutors' Training Center, Ctrl-Alt-Intel said.

The victims included Yaroslava Maksymenko, acting head of the ARMA, and Oleh Duka, a deputy head of the Prosecutors' Training Center, according to the research group.

Olha Postolyuk, a spokesperson for the SAPO, told the Kyiv Independent that the information is being checked but so far no evidence of data theft has been uncovered.

The Prosecutor General's Office said it could not comment, and the ARMA did not respond to a request for comment.

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The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
SAPOAnti-corruptionCorruptionHacker attackSabotageWarProsecutor General's Office
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Oleg Sukhov

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Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

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