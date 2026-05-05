Russia cuts mobile internet ahead of Victory Day parade

Russia cut off mobile internet services in Moscow and St. Petersburg on May 5, days ahead of the country's annual Victory Day parade, citing security concerns amid a reportedly heightened risk of Ukrainian drone attacks.

According to Reuters, the disruption affected payments, navigation, and communication for many users, underscoring the growing impact of government-imposed internet restrictions.

Shortly after midday, Russia's Ministry of Digital Development said the "temporary mobile internet block," which had been imposed "for security reasons," was lifted in Moscow, adding that operators were restoring access to "whitelisted" websites — government-approved sites accessible during internet shutdowns.

Internet disruptions were also reported in other regions, including Perm.

The outages came as Russia prepares for its May 9 Victory Day celebrations, when the Kremlin stages large-scale military parades in Moscow to commemorate the end of World War II in Europe. The annual event emphasizes the Soviet Union's role in the victory and is used to showcase military strength and reinforce official narratives around the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said the limits were introduced to ensure security during the parade period, as officials warn of possible Ukrainian drone attacks. Internet shutdowns have become increasingly common in Russia, with authorities frequently citing security concerns.

The latest restrictions also reflect a broader trend of tightening state control over internet access. In recent years, the Russian government has imposed limits on popular apps and sought to curb the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, as part of efforts to regulate online activity.

While the Kremlin has repeatedly cited security as justification for expanding digital controls, some experts say the intensifying censorship is part of a broader effort to consolidate control over the online space and establish what they describe as a digital iron curtain, restricting Russians' access to the wider internet.