Russia continues attacks on Sumy Oblast, targeting 8 communities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces stepped up artillery strikes on Sumy Oblast on Sept. 25, local authorities reported on Telegram.

Sumy is located about 50 kilometers from the Russian border and has been the target of near-daily shelling and other aerial bombardments since its liberation by Ukraine in April 2022.

Regional officials recorded 77 explosions from 20 attacks conducted by mortar strikes, artillery shelling, and kamikaze UAVs.

The communities of Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesy, Shalyhyne, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, and Velyka Pysarivka were affected.

The post on Sumy's Regional Military Administration Telegram channel did not mention casualties.