Russia claims Moscow drone attack, airspace briefly halted amid wider strikes

by Olena Goncharova
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow. (Suphanat Wongsanuphat / Getty Images)

Russian air defenses on July 5 shot down four drones advancing on Moscow, prompting a temporary halt to outgoing flights at Sheremetyevo, one of the capital's main airports. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported emergency services at the drone downing sites but provided no immediate details on potential damage.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify these claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that a total of 94 drones were destroyed over Russia overnight on July 5, with an additional 45 intercepted during the day.

Russia's Rosaviatsia aviation authority confirmed the temporary pause in flights at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, citing airspace restrictions over the capital and strong winds. Rosaviatsia also noted that flights at other Russian city airports, including St. Petersburg's Pulkovo, were temporarily halted due to safety concerns.

This latest drone attack on Moscow follows an earlier Ukrainian operation targeting the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on July 5.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that the strike damaged a warehouse containing guided bombs, aircraft, and other military assets.

The Borisoglebsk airfield is known to host Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM jets, which Russia regularly employs in air strikes against Ukraine. Military assessments are underway, with initial reports suggesting a training and combat aircraft may have been destroyed.

NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) detected a fire near the Borisoglebsk military airfield shortly after the strike. Residents in the area reported 8–10 powerful explosions around 2 a.m. local time, according to the Russian independent outlet Astra.

The attack on Borisoglebsk was part of a broader overnight drone campaign across Russia, with explosions and fires reported in at least six regions.

RussiaUkraineDrone attackMoscow
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

