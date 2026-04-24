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Russia attacked Ukrainian rail infrastructure more than 1,000 times in 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia says

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by Kateryna Hodunova
Russia attacked Ukrainian rail infrastructure more than 1,000 times in 2025, Ukrzaliznytsia says
A 'Shostka-Kyiv' passenger train car, hit by a Russian drone, lies destroyed and burned in Shostka, Sumy Oblast, on Oct. 4, 2025. (Pavlo Zarva/Kordon.Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia attacked Ukraine's railway infrastructure nearly 1,200 times in 2025, more than in 2024 and 2023 combined, Oleh Yakovenko, the Strategy and Transformation Department's director at Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), said on April 23, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The statement comes as Russia increasingly targets Ukraine's railway infrastructure, which transports foreign military aid and other cargo. Russian strikes have also increasingly hit passenger trains, resulting in repeated civilian casualties.

Nearly 17,300 railway infrastructure facilities and pieces of rolling stock have been affected, including 7,300 damaged and 9,900 destroyed, since the start of the full-scale war, Yakovenko said at the 8th International Conference “Railways of Ukraine: Development and Investment.”

Forty railway workers have been killed while on duty since 2022, Yakovenko said.

In 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, Russian strikes damaged 209 locomotives, 239 passenger carriages, and 371 freight wagons, as well as 86 railway bridges and 50 stations, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

At the same time, in the past two months alone, Russia has carried out 352 strikes on railway infrastructure.

Due to an increase in attacks on passenger trains, Ukrzaliznytsia has introduced additional security measures. If a Russian drone or other aerial threat is detected nearby, trains stop and all passengers are evacuated until the danger passes.

As a result, trains on some routes are running several hours behind schedule, as they are unable to continue amid the risk.

In several regions, particularly in the east and south of the country where intense fighting continues and FPV (first-person-view) drones are reaching even relatively densely populated towns and villages, rail service on some routes is now being replaced by buses, which are more flexible and mobile.

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As Russian attacks on Ukraine’s railways intensify, passenger trains now targets for drones
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s railways are escalating and posing a more direct threat to civilians, as Moscow increasingly shifts from hitting infrastructure to targeting moving trains, including passenger trains. Attacks on the railway system rose from 134 in January to 166 in February and peaked at 206 in March, Ukrzaliznytsia — Ukraine’s national train operator — told the Kyiv Independent. “There is a clear tendency since late 2025, and especially now in spring — focused strikes on rolling s
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussiaUkrainian RailwaysRussian attack
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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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