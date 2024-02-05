Skip to content
Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day

by Mariia Tril February 5, 2024 10:46 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 4-5, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.

Russian forces launched 36 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the past day, injuring one person and damaging residential areas and a museum in the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said on Feb. 5.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russia attacked Toretsk, killing one resident and injuring two over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

The Russian military also reportedly hit Avdiivka, injuring two people.

Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the morning of Feb. 5. There were reportedly no casualties.

Russian attacks damaged a power substation, houses, an administrative building, a warehouse, and power grids and destroyed agricultural equipment in the oblast.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

Ukraine war latest: Reshuffling Ukrainian army leadership is up to Zelensky, Sullivan says
Key developments on Feb. 3-4: * Military intelligence reports assassination attempt on Russian military pilot * Reshuffling Ukrainian army leadership is up to Zelensky, Sullivan says * Budanov: Ukraine sunk Russian corvette on Feb. 1 with 6 naval drones * Zelensky, Syrskyi visit front-line troo…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Mariia Tril
Comments

News Feed

10:46 AM

Russia attacks kill 1, injure 5 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least one civilian and injuring at least five, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 5.
12:26 AM

Rai News: Zelensky says leadership reset is necessary.

Responding to a question about a rumored dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, President Zelensky said he had a serious reset in mind that was not about a single person, but about the general direction of the country’s leadership.
4:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Zaporizhzhia Oblast governor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the President's Office announced on Feb. 4. Fedorov, the former mayor of the now-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, will replace Yurii Malashko.
