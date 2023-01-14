Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia attacks 8 regions over past 24 hours, kills at least 3 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 1:13 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck residential areas in eight regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least three civilians and wounding nine, Ukrainian regional governors said early on Jan. 14.

The eight regions attacked were Kyiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts.

The fiercest fighting is raging in the Bakhmut and Soledar areas in the eastern Donetsk Oblast. With the war raging in the region, civilian casualties are mounting.

Russia launched a missile strike targeting Kyiv early on Jan. 14, the third attack on the capital in 2023.

Authorities say the Russian attack damaged "infrastructure" in the capital and a residential building in Kyiv Oblast.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Jan. 14 that a civilian was killed in the embattled city of Bakhmut in the northern part of the region, and three were wounded elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that Russia attacked an eastern district in Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles early on Jan. 14, and emergency service immediately arrived at the site of the explosion.

Throughout the past day, Russian forces incessantly shelled the region, killing two women and wounding three near the liberated city of Kupiansk, according to Syniehubov.

The southern Kherson Oblast also had another difficult night, but no death was reported.

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian forces shelled the liberated parts of the region 66 times over the past day, wounding three civilians.

The routinely shelled area in the central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was attacked again, with Russian forces firing “fifteen deadly shells” at the city of Marhanets, near Nikopol.

The area is located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied territories. No casualties were reported.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian missiles hit the territory of an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia early on Jan. 14, causing destruction.

Starukh added that the town of Orikhiv was under Russian artillery attack again, damaging three houses. Three residents were inside one of the houses attacked, he said, but they remained uninjured.

There were no casualties in either of the attacks as well.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
