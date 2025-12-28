Russia, Ukraine agree temporary ceasefire near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for power line repairs, IAEA says

Crucial power line repairs have begun near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following a localalized ceasefire to allow technicians to carry out repairs, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Dec. 28.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said that during the IAEA-brokered ceasefire, repairs to the power transmission lines between the switchyards of ZNPP and the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant are being carried out under the supervision of the IAEA team and are expected to last several days.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi thanked both sides for agreeing to this new temporary “window of silence,” which is “part of ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during military conflict.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. It hasn’t been producing electricity for over three years since Russian troops occupied it in March 2022.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has faced repeated safety concerns since Russia’s invasion, including power outages, nearby shelling and staffing shortages. A monitoring mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been stationed at the ZNPP since September 2022, but Russian authorities have frequently restricted its access.

Who controls the plant, remains a key sticking point of the ongoing peace negotations between Ukraine and the U.S.

Located in the occupied city of Enerhodar, the plant produced around 20% of Ukraine's electricity before Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Under the U.S.-backed framework, the plant would be operated jointly by Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, with all three parties sharing economic benefits.

Ukraine fears that a trilateral management model would effectively legitimize Russia's occupation of the facility.