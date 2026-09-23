Rubio to meet Lavrov in New York on Sept. 23.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York on Sept. 23 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, according to the State Department.

The meeting comes as Washington continues diplomatic efforts related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, following President Donald Trump’s talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.N. on Sept. 22.

Zelensky said after meeting Trump that Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire if Russia agrees to the same terms. The two leaders also discussed winter support, air defense, and possible future peace talks.

Lavrov has arrived in New York to take part in the U.N. General Assembly, Russian state media reported. Rubio and Lavrov have met several times over the past year as the Trump administration has sought to broker an end to Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September 2025, when Rubio urged Moscow to “halt the bloodshed” and take meaningful steps toward ending the war.

They also held talks in Riyadh in February 2025 as part of the first official high-level U.S.-Russia negotiations since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The State Department said Rubio is in New York from Sept. 20-23 for the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly, where he is meeting foreign counterparts on security, economic issues, and peace efforts.