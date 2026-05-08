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'Stagnated' — Rubio admits US peace mediation in Ukraine has gone nowhere

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
'Stagnated' — Rubio admits US peace mediation in Ukraine has gone nowhere
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press in Rome on May 8, 2026. (Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. efforts to broker peace in Russia's war against Ukraine "have stagnated," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during a visit to Italy on May 8.

U.S.-mediated negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have remained stalled for more than two months, while Washington has increasingly focused on Iran and related diplomatic efforts.

"We've tried to play a mediator role in that," Rubio said. "So far, it has not led to a fruitful outcome for a variety of reasons. We remain prepared to play that role if it can be productive."

"And while we're prepared to play whatever role we can to bring it to a peaceful diplomatic resolution, unfortunately, right now those efforts have stagnated," he added. "But we always stand ready if those circumstances change."

The remarks came as Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, held talks with U.S. officials amid renewed diplomatic contacts between Kyiv and Washington.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 8 that Ukraine expects to host U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys in late spring or early summer to resume the peace process.

While Kyiv is seeking to restart negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in April that talks with Ukraine are not currently a priority for Moscow.

Major disagreements continue to block progress, particularly over Russia's territorial demands.

Ukraine maintains that freezing the current front line is the most realistic basis for a ceasefire. Russia, meanwhile, insists Ukrainian forces withdraw from parts of Donbas as a condition for any settlement — a demand Kyiv has rejected.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
United StatesUkraineRussiaMarco Rubio
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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