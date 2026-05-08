Ukraine expects US envoys in late spring or early summer, hopes to revive peace talks

Kyiv expects to host U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys in late spring or early summer, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 8 following the latest round of talks with Washington.

Zelensky said he had been briefed by Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, on his meeting with U.S. officials in Miami, as part of ongoing U.S.-led efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

"The negotiations were substantive. We are coordinating the schedule of the necessary visits and expect envoys of the U.S. President in Kyiv at the turn of spring and summer," Zelensky commented on X.

Discussions between Umerov and U.S. officials focused on humanitarian issues, prisoner exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow, and details of Washington-backed security guarantees for Ukraine, according to the president.

The Ukrainian leader said he hopes the expected visit by U.S. envoys will "reinvigorate diplomacy," as peace efforts have stalled amid Russia's territorial demands and its refusal to accept a ceasefire.

Trump's top envoys for Ukraine peace talks, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, have yet to visit Kyiv, despite previously traveling to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky earlier expressed frustration that Witkoff and Kushner have avoided traveling to Ukraine, as Kyiv grows restless with the U.S. strategy to end the war.

A source previously told the Kyiv Independent that Witkoff's visit has been delayed due to difficulties with wartime travel — namely, taking a train.

While Kyiv is seeking to restart negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in April that talks with Ukraine are not currently a priority for Moscow.