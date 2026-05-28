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Armenian elections pitch Putin against Trump

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by Chris Powers
Armenian elections pitch Putin against Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump (back) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. (Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed Armenia's pro-European Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, ahead of the country's June 7 election in a social media post overnight on May 27, backing the incumbent as he faces Russian criticism and attempts at election interference.

The country's shift towards the West in recent months made headlines as Armenia has historically been one of Moscow's closest allies in the South Caucasus, but has increasingly distanced itself from its large neighbor.

Pashinyan, "a great friend and leader, is making his country strong, wealthy, and very secure," Trump wrote.

The U.S. president also mentioned that his Secretary of State Marco Rubio traveled to the country to "advance several important deals," and that Pashinyan will "help our wonderful American energy companies gain access from Central Asia all the way to the United States," suggesting there are material reasons rather than ideological ones behind Trump's decision to back the incumbent.

Separately, Armenia has made several diplomatic maneuvers to distance itself somewhat from Moscow.

Yerevan "froze" its participation in the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military alliance because the alliance failed to assist Armenia against attacks from Azerbaijan, and Pashinyan didn't attend Moscow's annual May 9 military parade.

He also hosted leaders of every European country except Belarus and Russia at a summit in April, followed by an EU-Armenia summit in which the two sides discussed Yerevan's EU integration path.

While EU membership remains a far-off prospect for Armenia, the country's shift in focus has not gone unnoticed by Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning Yerevan that it must choose: Russia or Europe.

Article image
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 4, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia was also unhappy that President Volodymyr Zelensky was allowed to make what Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called "anti-Russian statements" while in Armenia.

To that, Pashinyan responded that Armenia is not Russia's ally when it comes to its war in Ukraine.

Pashinyan has also pushed back against comments made by Belarus' dictator Alexander Lukashenko who said "no one needs Armenia," and that the U.S. cannot be trusted.

"Armenia is becoming a crossroads of the world ... this is no longer a country robbed by you and your partners," Pashinyan said in response.

The latest polls give Pashinyan a clear lead over the fragmented pro-Russian opposition, but there are fears about Russian attempts to influence the outcome.

“Armenians are facing massive disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks," said the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, on April 21, when she announced a new EU civilian mission to help the country counter election interference.

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Chris Powers

Brussels, Belgium

Chris Powers is the Brussels Correspondent with the Kyiv Independent. He reports on EU news and policy developments relevant to Ukraine, bridging the gap between Brussels and Kyiv. He was formerly the Defense and Tech Editor at the EU media outlet Euractiv. Chris holds a BA in History from the University of Cambridge and an MA in European Studies from the College of Europe.

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