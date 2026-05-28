Ukraine strikes Tuapse oil refinery again, General Staff vows 'systematic' strikes on Russia's military-industrial targets

Ukraine struck Russia's Tuapse oil refinery and multiple Russian military targets overnight on May 27, including air defense systems, command posts, and automated reconnaissance systems used by the Russian Air Force, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's ongoing "long-range sanctions" campaign targeting Russia's military-industrial and energy infrastructure far behind the front line, as Kyiv seeks to impose higher costs on Moscow's war effort.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, triggering a fire and heavy smoke at the facility. The scale of the damage is still being assessed.

The Tuapse refinery is one of the largest oil-processing facilities in southern Russia, with an annual processing capacity of around 12 million tons of oil. The plant produces fuel used in part to supply the Russian military and has become a frequent target in Ukraine's long-range strike campaign against Russia's oil infrastructure.

The refinery and nearby port facilities have been repeatedly hit by Ukrainian drones and missiles over the past months, causing fires, temporary shutdowns, and disruptions to fuel exports through the Black Sea.

Ukraine's Air Force also used Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to strike Russian reconnaissance automation systems in the areas of Voronezh, Taganrog, and occupied Sevastopol in Crimea, the military said.

Ukrainian forces additionally struck Russian command posts near Tsvitni Pisky and Sorokyne in occupied Luhansk Oblast, as well as a logistics warehouse in Sorokyne and a drone production site near Azovske in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces also hit a Nebo-SV radar station near Kamianka and a Buk-M2 command vehicle near Kadiivka in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue systematically taking measures to weaken the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Analysts say Ukraine's sustained attacks on Tuapse reveal the difficulty Russia faces in defending oil infrastructure spread across its vast territory, even with layered air defense systems in place.