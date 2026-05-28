Russian attacks kill 2, injure 23 across Ukraine over past day as Kherson strike devastates family

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 23 others over the past day, local authorities said on May 28, as a Russian strike on a children's playground in Kherson left a father dead and his family seriously wounded.

The attack took place on the evening of May 27 in Kherson's Korabelnyi district, where Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood with multiple-launch rocket systems, according to local authorities.

A 36-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 3 and 6, were injured in the attack, while the girls' father was killed at the scene. The 3-year-old girl remains in critical condition after suffering blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds to her head, torso, arms, legs, and chest, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Her 6-year-old sister underwent surgery for shrapnel wounds and remains hospitalized in moderate condition, while their mother is in serious condition with abdominal and head injuries, according to the governor.

Russia also continued its overnight aerial attacks across Ukraine on May 28, launching a Kinzhal ballistic missile and 147 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 138 drones, according to the statement. The Air Force said the Kinzhal missile and nine drones struck targets across seven locations, while debris from intercepted drones was recorded at six sites.

Across Kherson Oblast overall, Russian attacks injured 12 others, Prokudin said. Russian forces also damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, including apartment blocks, private homes, a bank, a restaurant, and a gas pipeline.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and another was injured in the town of Druzhkivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Russian attacks also damaged residential buildings, a sports complex, an administrative building, and transport infrastructure across multiple settlements in the oblast.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people in Pavlohrad and the Bohdanivka community, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. A 38-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 69-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man received outpatient treatment. The attacks also damaged a five-story residential building, a private house, and a school.

Russian forces launched more than 20 drone and artillery attacks across the oblast over the past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two women aged 58 and 65 were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. According to him, Russian forces carried out 689 strikes against 40 settlements across the oblast over the past day, using drones, artillery, and other weapons.

In Sumy Oblast, an 11-year-old boy was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Okhtyrka community, the local military administration said. Russian forces carried out more than 60 attacks against 25 settlements in the oblast over the past day.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeting nine settlements across the region injured a 62-year-old man in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.





