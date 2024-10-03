The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Romania, Patriot, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine receives Patriot air defense system from Romania

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 3, 2024 4:01 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. An MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile launcher for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received a Patriot air defense system from Bucharest, Romanian Defense Ministry spokesperson Constantin Spinu confirmed for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 3.

"I thank every country that helps us with air defense. I am especially grateful to Romania for Patriot systems. Together, we can achieve even greater effectiveness — we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shahed drones and missiles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address a day earlier.

Hesitant at first, Bucharest decided to donate one of its Patriots in June. The Romanian government issued an order for the system's delivery last month.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each, but no announcement on their arrival has been made so far.

The Netherlands is still looking for partner countries to provide components for a Patriot air defense system pledged to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in September.

New Skynex video shows Ukraine’s cutting-edge drone destroyer in action
Ukraine reportedly using two of the highly sophisticated German air defense systems.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.