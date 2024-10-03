Ukraine receives Patriot air defense system from Romania

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine received a Patriot air defense system from Bucharest, Romanian Defense Ministry spokesperson Constantin Spinu confirmed for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 3.

"I thank every country that helps us with air defense. I am especially grateful to Romania for Patriot systems. Together, we can achieve even greater effectiveness — we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shahed drones and missiles," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address a day earlier.

Hesitant at first, Bucharest decided to donate one of its Patriots in June. The Romanian government issued an order for the system's delivery last month.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

The highly advanced Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting the Ukrainian sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.

Ukraine has received at least three Patriot systems from Germany and one from the U.S. Other countries, like the Netherlands and Spain, delivered individual launchers or missiles.

The U.S. and the Netherlands also pledged in June to deliver one additional system each, but no announcement on their arrival has been made so far.

The Netherlands is still looking for partner countries to provide components for a Patriot air defense system pledged to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in September.