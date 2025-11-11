KI logo
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Russia

Romania says drone likely fell on its territory during Russian attack on Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A view of the road along the Ukrainian-Romanian border with trees belonging to Romania in the background, near Velyky Bytchkiv on July 12, 2024. (Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images)

A drone likely fell on Romanian territory during Russia's overnight attack on port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast on Nov. 11, Romania's Defense Ministry said.

The incident marks another violation of NATO airspace during Russia's strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure along the Danube River. The Izmail district, one of the main targets of the attack, lies directly across the river from Romania.

According to the ministry, radar systems detected groups of drones near Romania's airspace, prompting air defense units to go on alert. Poor weather conditions, including strong winds and low clouds, prevented military aircraft from taking off.

Around midnight, residents of the Romanian city of Tulcea were warned via the RO-Alert system about possible drone activity. On the Ukrainian side, near the port of Izmail, a series of explosions was heard as Russian forces targeted port facilities.

Romanian troops received a report of a drone crash near the village of Grindu, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Military units were dispatched to secure the area and locate debris.

Authorities said the incident posed no threat to residents, though an investigation is ongoing.

Romania shares a 600-kilometer (370-mile) border with Ukraine, stretching along the Danube River and the Black Sea coast.

Two months earlier, a Russian drone also entered Romania's airspace during another strike on Ukraine, penetrating about 10 kilometers (6 miles) and remaining for around 50 minutes.

Romanian forces did not engage the drone, which eventually returned toward Ukraine.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

