Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US purchases 60 Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Jordan to send to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller November 13, 2023 8:42 PM 2 min read
German anti-aircraft gun tank Gepard photographed at the Putlos military training area in Schleswig-Holstein on Aug. 25. 2022. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) bought 60 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Jordan in order to transfer them to Ukraine, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Nov. 13, citing unnamed sources.

The weapons originated from the Netherlands, which sold them to Jordan in 2013 for 21 million euros. Only 10 years later, the DoD purchased them from Jordan for 110 million euros.

Although the Dutch Defense Ministry did not comment on the weapons being repurposed for use in Ukraine, a spokesperson told De Telegraaf that it was a fair price at the time, and the "geopolitical situation" has now changed, which affects the value of the Gepards.

The Gepard, a German-designed weapon first introduced into service in the 1970s, was designed for use against planes and helicopters. It is also highly effective against drones, especially against the Shahed-type drones Russia often attacks Ukraine with, Han Bouwmeester, a Dutch former brigadier general and current military professor, told De Telegraaf.

Its two guns can shoot 550 rounds a minute and is a much more cost-effective counter-drone weapon than firing expensive missiles from air-defense systems like the IRIS-T or the Patriot.

Germany has previously sent Ukraine almost 50 Gepards as well, including three more on Oct. 20.

As weapons stockpiles have increasingly shrunk, the U.S. has pursued various innovative methods to continue supplying Ukraine with military aid.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on Oct. 4 that ammunition confiscated from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was transferred by the U.S. to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies assaults near Bakhmut
Key developments on Nov. 12: * Commander: Russia intensifies assaults near Bakhmut * Ukraine’s military intelligence: At least 3 Russian officers killed at military headquarters in occupied Melitopol * Military: Russia escalates airstrikes in southeastern axes * Local authorities: Russian shell…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:20 AM

Update: Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 4.

Russian missile attack during the early hours of Dec. 11 injured four individuals in the Darnytskyi district of the city. A previous version of this article stated that only two individuals were injured.
5:31 AM

Russian missile strike on Kyiv injures 2.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported via Telegram that around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian forces launched a missile attack on the capital during the early hours of Dec. 11. Debris reportedly fell in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city.
3:43 AM

Zelensky: I spoke with Orban as frankly as possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement posted to Telegram that he spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 'as frankly as possible' in a sideline conversation between the two leaders during the inauguration ceremony for Argentina's newly elected president on Dec. 10.
1:03 AM

Ukraine's corruption prevention agency opens asset declaration registry.

Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) opened 24-hour access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government. The Register reportedly allows Ukrainians to submit and review property declarations of public servants.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
12:09 AM

Zelensky holds call with von der Leyen.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of meetings in Brussels this week that will determine future aid to Kyiv as well as Ukraine's EU accession.
10:55 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden in the US on Dec 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to the U.S. on Dec. 11, where he will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden the following day, the two leaders' offices announced, as U.S. funding for Ukraine is rapidly running out and further aid is being held up in Congress by Republican opposition.
10:05 PM

US Senator: Republicans 'holding Ukraine aid hostage.'

Senator Chris Murphy, a democrat, told NBC News on Dec. 10 that he wished Republicans weren't holding further aid to Ukraine hostage to immigration reform as military assistance to both Kyiv and Israel continues to get held up in Congress.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.