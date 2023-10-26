RFE/RL: Russia increasing production capacity at military factories across the country

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is actively increasing production capacity at military factories across the country, journalists at RFE/RL reported on Oct. 26 through analysis of satellite images.

The report found that Russian factories that manufacture and repair tactical and strategic aircraft, combat helicopters, as well as assemble military drones and guided munitions, have received a number of enhancements and extensions to current facilities over the past year.

RFE/RL documented changes at the Kazan Aviation Plant, Ural Civil Aviation Plant, Irkutsk Aviation Plant using satellite images and Russian media sources.

In one instance, a new hangar was reportedly built on the territory of the Kazan Aviation Plant. Russian state-media revealed an image of the new hangar in June 2023. Due to its size, RFE/RL sources believe the hangar could be used for the repair and construction of strategic bombers.

A hangar-like building also appeared at Irkutsk Aviation Plant this year. The factory manufactures Su-30 fighters, and the new hangar can be used for the repair of small civilian aircraft such as the Sukhoi Superjet as well as Su-30 fighters.

RFE/RL also found that a new workshop was completed at the Ural Aviation Plant over the last year. According to local reports, the new facility would be used for the development of aircraft engines.

Lastly, a new private factory for the production of drones has appeared in a city just north of the Moscow region. The owner of the factory, Kronstadt, produces military drones under the brands "Orion" and Helios."