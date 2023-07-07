Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Syria cracked down on Wagner fighters during rebellion

by Martin Fornusek July 8, 2023 2:59 AM 1 min read
Russian military police members stand outside an armoured personnel carrier (APC) along a road in the countryside near the northeastern Syrian town of Amuda in Hasakeh province on October 24, 2019, as part of a joint patrol between Russian forces and Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security forces near the border with Turkey. (Photo credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Syria cracked down on Wagner mercenaries fighting on its territory in cooperation with the Russian military to stop Wagner's June 23-24 rebellion from spreading, Reuters reported on July 7, citing six undisclosed sources.

The Syrian authorities blocked communications and summoned several mercenary commanders to a Russian military base as Wagner fighters were forced to sign new contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry and leave Syria, Reuters wrote.

According to the news agency, Wagner fielded between 250 and 450 members in Syria, which is a tenth of the total Russian military strength in the country.

Moscow deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to dictator Bashar al-Assad against multiple anti-government forces. Damascus has been supportive of the Kremlin during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, even recognizing the "independence" of the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Prigozhin launched a rebellion against the Russian government on June 23 after accusing Russian troops of attacking the mercenaries. Wagner troops occupied Rostov and marched towards Moscow, only to abruptly end the rebellion less than 24 hours after its start.

As a result of an agreement between Wagner's leader and the Kremlin, Prigozhin and his mercenaries were allowed to leave for Belarus.

Media: Russia’s FSB recruits former ISIS militants to be agents in Ukraine
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has been recruiting former ISIS fighters over the years as their “agents” in countries like Ukraine, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported on May 16.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.