Reuters: Stoltenberg urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries at war after Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's trip aims to strengthen ties with U.S. allies in the face of the war in Ukraine and rising competition with China, Reuters reported.

Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, the secretary-general thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine but urged it to do more, adding there is an "urgent need" for ammunition.

South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since the war began, but South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that his country's law against providing arms to countries in conflicts makes providing weapons to Ukraine difficult.